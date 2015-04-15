Now navigate YouTube in 15 new languages, including Punjabi

YouTube now has 15 new languages.

YouTube has added 15 new languages to its navigation, reports Engadget. According to a Google post put out by YouTube, the 15 new additions take the total number of languages on the site to 76 which covers nearly 95% of the Internet population.

The languages on the list are Punjabi, Azerbaijani, Armenian, Georgian, Kazakh, Khmer, Kirghiz, Lao, Macedonian, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Sinhala, Albanian, Uzbek.

The addition of 15 new languages isn’t the only new feature for YouTube. On 11 April, Google had announced that YouTube was testing out “a new HTML5 video player with a transparent control bar that hides when you’re not using it, just like mobile video players.” Once the video starts playing, the controls disappear after a few seconds. The new player also doesn’t have the Watch Later button option anymore either and has a sleeker bar compared to the older player.

In order to switch using to the new player, users need to change the cookie value for VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE to Q06SngRDTGA.

On Chrome, you can simply install EditThisCookie, open youtube.com, click the extension’s button and change the value. Users need to be on the English US version to try out the new player.

