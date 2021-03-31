Now LinkedIn is working on a Clubhouse-like feature for audio chats as well

LinkedIn is now working on a Clubhouse-style audio chat feature as well. A LinkedIn profile is seen in this photo. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Live audio chats as a format is turning out to be the new ‘Stories’ format in the social media world. The latest platform which is working on a feature similar to that of Clubhouse is LinkedIn. Clubhouse is a live-audio app, which is presently available on iOS only. But LinkedIn is not the only company working on a Clubhouse clone.

Twitter has its ‘Spaces’ platform, which is currently in beta-testing and slowly being rolled out to several users. Facebook is working on, so are Spotify and Slack apparently. So yes, be prepared for plenty of Clubhouse clone features or apps.

In a statement to TechCrunch, LinkedIn confirmed development on the feature adding they are “doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity.” It also plans to bring audio to other features on LinkedIn such as events and groups.

The report adds that LinkedIn sees its audio feature as being different because it will be connected to a user’s professional identity, unlike the more social nature of apps such as ClubHouse.

Screenshots of what the Clubhouse feature will look like were also posted on Twitter by LinkedIn Android app by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. The feature has options to join and leave a room, the ability to leave comments, request to speak, etc.

LinkedIn also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature with TechCrunch, which shows what an audio room on the platform might look like. Based on the screenshot, one can see four main speakers highlighted, while the other listeners are in the bottom part. The professional designations of the speakers are also reflected in the feature.

LinkedIn’s announcement comes as it will focus more on ‘Creator’ content and will let users add a video Cover Story to their professional page in order to help them reach more audience members and potential recruiters.

Further, when someone adds a Cover Story to their profile, an orange ring will appear around the Profile photo, and a preview of the video will auto-play silently within the photo frame. It is also an optional field at the top of the Profile, displayed next to the name, where users will be able to add their gender pronouns.

It is also adding a new Creator mode to the Profiles. A user can add hashtags to indicate what topics one posts about the most — for example, #startups or #technology. The Creator mode will move one’s Featured and Activity sections to the top of their Profile to more prominently display their content, and change the “Connect” button to “Follow,” to help them build a following.

For those who are into LinkedIn Live broadcasting, their Profile background will now show Live broadcast when they start streaming to help increase the visibility of the content. All of these features will roll out to members globally starting this week, according to LinkedIn.

What is Clubhouse, why is everyone copying it?

For those who are not yet on the app, Clubhouse is a live audio-chat app and currently limited to iOS. The app has seen its usage explode in the 2020 and 2021, with more and more people taking to the platform. Users can host a live chat with their friends or colleagues, and others can listen-in and even join the discussion if the moderators allow. Think of Clubhouse as offering a more interactive podcast, where you can participate as well.

The reason everyone is busy trying to copy it is because of the viral success the app has seen. Clearly the live audio format has found an audience and now everyone wants to cash in. Just like ‘Stories’ from Snapchat was eventually copied by everyone from Facebook to Twitter to LinkedIn to Instagram, Clubhouse is facing the same problem.