Now donate via Snapchat’s new AR Lens: Here’s how it will work

Snaphat has announced a new feature as part of its Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, which will allow users to make a donation directly to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Snapchat’s Lenses or what are known as filters on other platforms, allow users to scan real life objects using the camera and unlock an AR experience. Previously, Snapchat announced a dedicated Lens, which would show users how to maintain social distancing.

What is Snapchat’s new AR donation Lens?

With the new Donation Lens, when a Snapchat user points the camera at a Rs 500 note and taps on it, an AR experience will appear. This will show how a donation could support the WHO’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lens will direct Snapchat users to the donation page for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. The Lens will also be available in the lens carousel or via the Snapcode option, or by using Scan feature on the app.

Snapchat has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO for this particular Lens. The company also revealed that the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in increased engagement across its platform, including in Snaps being sent between best friends, voice and video calling.

Snapchat’s other COVID-19 efforts

Like other platforms, Snapchat has also announced efforts to help provide accurate information around COVID-19. The platform has official accounts from both WHO and CDC, where there are regular updates to the users around the pandemic.

Snapchat also has its own news team, which is producing coverage around COVID-19 on its Discover platform, where content from news organisations is also displayed. Snapchat says that till date over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on COVID-19, and over 68 million of its users worldwide have viewed this content.

There’s also a mythbusting game based on guidelines from the WHO on Snapchat. There’s also an an informational Lens in partnership with the WHO, which lets users share safety tips in a visual way.

Snapchat also did an early launch for its ‘Here for You’ feature, which provides support resources for those facing anxiety, depression or stress. Here For You shows resources from expert localised partners when a user searches for certain topics related to mental health. In light of the pandemic, it now has a dedicated new section for content on anxiety related to COVID-19. The content is being produced by the WHO, CDC, Ad Council, and Crisis Text Line.

Snapchat Social Distance AR Lens

As pointed out Snapchat also introduced ‘Social Distance’ AR Lens. The Lens draws a circle on the ground when a user is taking a picture with the Snapchat camera.

The circle indicates the distance that people should maintain from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since this is an interactive Lens, when someone else enters the circle, it turns red to indicate that social distancing norms are not being followed. Otherwise the circle remains green.

