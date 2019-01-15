WhatsApp messages no longer need to be typed; here is how

WhatsApp now has a mic feature that will let users dictate messages and send to contacts. This means WhatsApp users will no longer need to type messages that can simply be dictated, though they will need to manually press send in order to send the messages across. The dictation feature is available for WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

The dictation feature is already available for smart voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. However, the feature is now in-built in WhatsApp and users can directly start dictating a message from within the app using a new mic icon on the keyboard.

To use the dictation feature, users will need to open WhatsApp and then the contact they wish to send message to. next, pull out the keyboard used for typing WhatsApp message. WhatsApp users on Android will find a black mic icon on top right, while this icon is present on the bottom right for iOS users.

Click on the mic icon to start dictating a message. It does seem to understand to put ‘,’ when one says “comma” and ‘?’ when “question mark” is said, but puts the “full stop” word itself instead of an actual ‘.’. Nevertheless, when done dictating a message, one will need to press the send button to finally send.

WhatsApp users can edit the message before sending, though that will need to be done by typing. The feature might come in handy for long messages when one can just use their voice instead on fingers to frame a message.