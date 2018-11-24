WhatsApp stickers: Now create and send your own custom stickers, here’s how

WhatsApp users can now create their own custom sticker packs and send them to friends and family. WhatsApp stickers, which were launched last month, have become popular quickly. During Diwali and Kerala Piravi festivals, custom stickers as well as those in regional languages like Malayalam were an instant hit. Now, anyone can create their own sticker pack and add to WhatsApp, thanks to ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app. This is possible as WhatsApp has added support for third-party sticker packs as well.

‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ is one of the easiest ways to use stickers on WhatsApp and here is how to use:

To create your own sticker packs, Android users will need to download the ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ app from the Google Play Store. Once the app is downloaded, click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option. The app will ask to enter the sticker pack’s name and author. Now, a new page that lets you add up to 30 custom stickers of your own will open. However, the icon on top will be the tray icon or the icon which will appear as an identifier for you sticker pack in WhatsApp. Do note that the tray icon will not appear as a sticker.

Now, click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery. Users can choose photos from Google Photos or their gallery, drive etc to create stickers. Once an image is chosen, it can be cropped to select the portion one wants as stickers. Of course, cropping is not very precise when you do it with your finger but the results are acceptable. You can also restart cropping if you go wrong somewhere in between. Once done, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack.

You can add up to 30 stickers in one sticker pack. However, the flip side is you will need to add all 30 stickers at once as the pack cannot be edited once published on WhatsApp. You can publish with lesser stickers also, but cannot add more to the pack upon publishing. For instance, I published my sticker pack with four stickers and to add more of my own stickers on WhatsApp, I will have to create a new sticker pack.

Finally, click on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option at the bottom right corner and confirm to publish. The sticker pack will automatically get added to WhatsApp and only you will be able to send these stickers across to your contacts and friends. Your sticker pack in the app will be identified with the tray icon that you added at the beginning. To the recipients, the stickers you send will appear with the sticker pack’s name as well as author and they will be able to forward this to their contacts.