Nokia Camera update adds Google Lens, Motion Photos, and more

HMD Global has started rolling out v9.0 of its camera app for the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 smartphones. The update brings enhanced functionality and user experience inside the camera app. The app update is available for Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 in the Google Play Store.

The latest Camera v9.0 update brings various new features like Google Lens, Google Motion, and more. The app will now make it much easier to shift between aspect ratios, shooting functions, and adjusting between parameters in different modes.

Google Lens is now integrated directly into the viewfinder so that the app can now provide relevant information to users in real time. Additionally, the Google Motion feature will help users in capturing short videos and converting them into GIF files.

HMD Global has officially confirmed it will be rolling out Google’s 9.0 Pie update for its Nokia 7 Plus smartphone by September end. However, the company has not provided a specific date on when it will start the roll out of the operating system update will begin. Currently, Nokia 7 Plus is running Android 9.0 Pie Developer Preview 4.

In related news, Nokia has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. Both the devices are re-branded versions of the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5, which are already available in the Chinese market. Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999, whereas the company has said that the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be announced in September.

