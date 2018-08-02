Nokia brings two new Snake games to Facebook Camera using AR

When Snake for Messenger was launched back in early 2017, it gained over 121 million players around the globe. When Snake for Messenger was launched back in early 2017, it gained over 121 million players around the globe.

HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia Mobiles, is bringing the popular Snake game to Facebook’s camera using augmented reality. The new augmented reality features on the Facebook Camera, include the Snake Mask and Snake Real World filters which according to the company will help bring the iconic game Snake into the lives of the new generation that was not able to experience the game before.

The game was reintroduced alongside the Nokia 3310 in 2017. Additionally, the game was also made available for Facebook Messenger at the same time. The new Snake Mask and Snake Real World filters use Facebook’s AR technology to let users of Facebook Camera and Facebook Live utilise the Snake filters.

The company stated, “With Facebook’s Live integration it’s straightforward to broadcast gameplay live to the Facebook news feed.” This will also allow the user’s friends to join the action via their own smartphones.

The Snake Mask feature utilises the front-camera of Android powered smartphones to turn the people into the Snake character, which will then react to the user’s face motions. The Snake Real World feature activates the rear camera of your Android smartphone to play the augmented reality game.

Also Read: Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world’s first big 5G award

When Snake for Messenger was launched back in early 2017, it gained over 121 million players around the globe. It was also the first time the game was made available on a universal channel than coming pre-loaded on a device. With these new augmented reality features the company is trying to garner a much wider audience for the game.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd