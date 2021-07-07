Nike app comes to India as sneaker giant gets serious about Southeast Asia

Members will have access to stories, guidance and other inspirational content available only in Nike app. (Image Source: Nike)

Nike today launched its app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in many more countries including India. The app brings Nike’s range of sports and fashion apparel right to users’ phones. The Nike app will now be available to download for free in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Benefits

There are a number of member benefits through the Nike App, inclusive of:

Exclusive access: Members will have a chance to get the latest product drops, early and exclusively within the App, including weekly drops every Friday with key styles such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max. To kick off the launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products, exclusively on the Nike App.

Member rewards: Members will unlock exciting rewards through their personalized “Member Wallet” where they can find exclusive promotions, access to events and more. Starting July 12, members can complete in weekly challenges on the NRC or NTC Apps to gain access to the Champions Locker on the Nike App — an exclusive unlock with members-only access to product and content within the App.

Inspirational content: Members will have access to stories, guidance and other inspirational content available only in the App.

“A key focus with developing the Nike App for SEA&I was ensuring that the content, experiences, services and product offers are customized based on what we know Nike members in SEA & I want most from us,” Xia Ding, VP of APLA Nike Direct Digital Commerce said. “Over time, this focus becomes even sharper as we learn from member behavior and engagement, so we are able to personalise the Nike App experience to an even greater extent,” Ding adds.

Launch offer

Users who install the Nike app before July 22 will also be eligible to a 10 percent discount that can be used in the next purchase via the app.