Nigerian Princes are passé: The new spam is all business

We live in a world where our devices never sleep but they share our beds. So it is not unusual to wake up and train my eyes on the screens that surround me as I sleep, singing digital lullabies in beeps and whirrs. Emails from colleagues with titbits of information, Facebook feeds that tell me what my friends are doing, updates from Twitter letting me know who and what is trending, Instagram notifications that reveal different shades of grey and textures of food, highlights of news that assure me that the world has remained its fascinating way while I slept — all compete for my attention. With casual flicks, desultory scrolls and double tapped saves I sort my informational world into order to prepare for the rest of the day.

In this cacophony of meaningful information there is a jarring note that is introduced by the omnipresent spam that defies all filters to land in my inbox. This is not the kind of spam where Nigerian widows want to give you the millions of dollars their late husbands have left behind or friendly women offering untold desires of the flesh at just a click. This is not even the kind of spam that alerts you that your bank account will be deleted if you don’t reauthorise it. Old school days of scandal spam are long gone as email filters become intelligent in scanning messages so those messages with promises of wealth, love, and one night stands are hardly ever seen.

Instead, the new spam is prosaic, business-like and utterly perplexing. For instance, every morning I get an email from Neha Tyagi who offers me a cheap discount on plumbing equipment. Lawrence Stern enquires about my well-being and reminds me that legal services are just around the corner if I feel like suing somebody. Wu Yang writes to me from China, letting me know that if I am ever in the mood for 50,000 copies printed, they have a great deal for me. Every day I delete these emails and every day they come back.

This week, instead of deleting them after smiling at their familiarity, I decided to do the unthinkable. I put my firewalls on high, set up the browser in incognito mode, and followed through on their messages. I clicked on the links they provided and was surprised to see that the companies they represented showed up credible listing and results. They were legal entities actually performing the actions that they said that they did.

This was not somebody trying to make a quick buck out of my naiveté. They were actually soliciting my custom in case I needed help with plumbing, business website designs, legal advice or bulk printing. It threw me off a little bit because in my head I had always thought of spam as spurious and fraudulent.

It seems that we have turned a corner in our digital information management where we no longer have to deal with dubious queries and propositions — the high street of the internet which was once filled with strangers winking at you knowingly and altruists trying to empty your banks in their pursuit of wealth distribution has been gentrified.

Instead, what comes as spam is information that is authored by legitimate companies who do the digital version of cold calling, sending out their brochures and services to any email address they can reach hoping that when I do have a need for these products or services I will know where to go.

In the day of big data customisation where we talk so much about individual profiling and targeted advertising (which remains invisible and non-intrusive), this information becomes spam because it doesn’t address me personally in any way. The only reason I get them is because I have an email address that was sold as a part of a database. We are so used to spam being tailored to our needs on social media that when this primitive information package comes into our mailbox, it produces a temporal dissonance making you wonder what the deal is and it makes me sad to realise that there is no deal.

The presence of legitimate information as spam marks a moment in our information markets — we no longer have to filter harmful information but merely worry about non-customised information which pushes its way through digital frontiers to reach us. As I look with despair at these four familiar strangers, knowing that I will hear from them again, I was almost sorry for them that I shall offer them no custom and will never avail of their services. And deep inside I do miss the older days of spam that offers me untold pleasures and unknown wealth from un-beholden places. But I also wonder what happened to those fabulous scamsters and spammers who were such significant landmarks in the production of the early web.

Nishant Shah is is a professor of new media and the co-founder of The Centre for Internet & Society, Bangalore

