New WhatsApp feature will let you quickly delete accidentally posted status updates

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on a new feature for the platform that will come as good news to those who upload a lot of status updates (WhatsApp’s version of the ‘stories’ feature). The feature will allow users to quickly undo a story that they may have posted accidentally or at the wrong time.

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp is testing an undo button next to status updates. Clicking on the button will reportedly allow users to quickly take down a posted status update. Currently, to take down a posted status, users must first tap on a three-dot menu and hit delete in the options that follow.

Also Read | WhatsApp adds 5 new features for beta testers: Everything you need to know

While that already is a quick way to get rid of unwanted stories, the new ‘Undo button’ method could be even more quicker. The immediate access to the undo button may mean you save those couple of seconds that otherwise may just be enough for someone to take a screenshot of the story you accidentally posted.

Here’s a preview of how the feature looks.

Here’s a look at how the Undo button will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s a look at how the Undo button will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature, currently in beta, has reportedly been rolled out to a select few iOS testers as of now. The report suggests that more WhatsApp beta users on iOS should get the feature in the coming days. A stable version would follow that.

There is currently no word on the availability of the feature on Android but we think it could soon make its way to WhatsApp beta users on Android as well.

The ability to add the undo button is the latest feature WhatsApp has been bringing to the instant messaging platform. The app has recently added features like multi-device support and the ability to join ongoing group calls.