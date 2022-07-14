scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

New emojis up for approval in 2022, include symbol of Sikh faith Khanda

Here are some of the new emojis that could make their way into your phone in 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: July 14, 2022 4:52:40 pm
Some of the emojis presented for approval in 2022. (Image credit: Emojipedia)

Two pushing hands, a shaking face, and a Khanda (symbol of the Sikh faith) are some of the emojis that are up for approval this September, ahead of World Emoji Day, according to Emojipedia. The emoji reference website has also created sample designs for each candidate emoji. While not all emojis might make the cut, most emojis presented for approval have historically made the cut.

This draft lift from Emojipedia includes all the emojis presented for approval:

Shaking Face
Light Blue Heart
Grey Heart
Pink Heart
Rightwards Pushing Hand
Leftwards Pushing Hand
Moose
Donkey
Wing
Goose
Jellyfish
Ginger
Hyacinth
Pea Pod
Folding Hand Fan
Hair Pick
Maracas
Flute
Khanda
Wireless
Black Bird

The designs from Emojipedia just give an idea about what they could look like once approved but the actual designs could vary based on the vendor. But it is very likely that these emojis would make the final cut because a majority of the candidates in Emojipedia’s draft list over the last few years have been approved, including the previous edition of the same draft in the year 2021.

The emojis that were presented for approval. (Image credit: Emojipedia)

On a related note, a survey by Slack and Duolingo has found that Indian users have wildly different ideas of what certain emojis represent. The “loud crying,” “blowing a kiss,” and the peach emojis were the ones that people found most confusing with 36 per cent of Indian users being perplexed by them.

The skull emoji also had many different interpretations as 46 per cent of Indian respondents said that it represents death while 35 per cent said that they use it to show that something is “so funny that they are dead”. Depending on who you are speaking to and the context of the conversation, the emojis you use could convey wildly different things. World Emoji Day is on July 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

The biggest Supermoon of 2022: Check out the stunning images
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement