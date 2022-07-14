New emojis up for approval in 2022, include symbol of Sikh faith Khanda

Two pushing hands, a shaking face, and a Khanda (symbol of the Sikh faith) are some of the emojis that are up for approval this September, ahead of World Emoji Day, according to Emojipedia. The emoji reference website has also created sample designs for each candidate emoji. While not all emojis might make the cut, most emojis presented for approval have historically made the cut.

This draft lift from Emojipedia includes all the emojis presented for approval:

Shaking Face

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Pink Heart

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Moose

Donkey

Wing

Goose

Jellyfish

Ginger

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wireless

Black Bird

The designs from Emojipedia just give an idea about what they could look like once approved but the actual designs could vary based on the vendor. But it is very likely that these emojis would make the final cut because a majority of the candidates in Emojipedia’s draft list over the last few years have been approved, including the previous edition of the same draft in the year 2021.

On a related note, a survey by Slack and Duolingo has found that Indian users have wildly different ideas of what certain emojis represent. The “loud crying,” “blowing a kiss,” and the peach emojis were the ones that people found most confusing with 36 per cent of Indian users being perplexed by them.

What’s in the latest draft emoji list, and when it is scheduled for approval https://t.co/yemIEzDfKi — Emojipedia 📆🏆 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021

The skull emoji also had many different interpretations as 46 per cent of Indian respondents said that it represents death while 35 per cent said that they use it to show that something is “so funny that they are dead”. Depending on who you are speaking to and the context of the conversation, the emojis you use could convey wildly different things. World Emoji Day is on July 17.