Telegram update brings flexible forwarding feature, uncaps live stream viewers

Telegram has rolled out a new update, which brings live streams with unlimited viewers to groups and channels, options to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding a message. The messaging app has also added an easy way to jump to the next unread channel without going back to your chat list. Keep reading to know more.

Telegram 8.0 update details

Telegram has expanded the support for video live streams with its latest update. The company says “the power to run your own TV station is here, right in your pocket.”

Users can now start a live stream within a video chat in a group. With the new update, the company has removed the viewer cap for these live streams, which further expands the broadcast capability to an unlimited number of people. Previously, there was a limit of 1,000 people for every live stream video.

Telegram has also improved its Forward message feature. You can choose to hide the sender’s name or hide captions on media messages. You can also deselect messages you don’t want to send or change the recipient if you tapped the wrong chat.

Users can now tap the ‘Forward Message’ label above the message bar to open a preview window, which will show how the messages will look when they are sent – along with several customization options.

The new update also adds an Unread Comment Counter icon. Many channels have comments enabled for their posts so that subscribers can interact and share their thoughts. So, when you open a comment thread that has new messages, a counter will now appear showing the number of unread comments.

The app now also shows a ‘choosing a sticker’ status at the top of the chat. This way you will get to know that your chat partner is still there, looking for an animated response. You will now also find “Trending Stickers” just above the ‘Recently Used’ in your sticker panel.

The update is already available for download for Android users, so users can try out these features right now.