New emojis revealed, will come to iOS and Android later this year

The new emojis that will arrive in 2020 on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and other devices have been revealed by the Unicode Consortium. The additions we will get to see with the introduction of Emoji Version 13.0 include ninjas, a transgender flag, Italian Hand and more.

Emoji Version 13.0 includes 117 new emojis. Apple will add these to its operating systems with the next major update that will take place in the fall. Google will also follow a similar timeline to introduce the new emojis into its Android operating system.

Some of the new emojis are variations of existing ones increasing the gender-inclusive options. Whereas, others like the Italian Hand are completely new. The new emojis include everything from more gender-inclusive options, new animals, food and drink options, anatomical body parts, parents feeding baby, disguised face, smiling face with tear, the Transgender flag and symbol, new tools, a boomerang, insects, and even ninjas.

These new gender-inclusive additions are a part of an ongoing effort to make a more consistent set of gender options across the board. It expands on the 138 gender-neutral emojis which were added by the Unicode Consortium back in 2019 as a part of the Emoji version 12.1.

The final versions of the new emojis might look a bit different on operating systems than what has been provided by the Consortium, due to developers making a few tweaks before pushing them to users.

