New emojis for iPhone and Android phones delayed due to Covid-19

Unicode Consortium, the industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet including emojis, has announced it is delaying its version 14.0 of emojis due to the COVID-19. The non-profit said it was postponing the release for the next set of standards by six months.

In a blog post, the industry consortium said that Unicode Standard version 14 will be delayed by at least six months next year, moving its release from March to September 2021.

“Under the current circumstances, we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date. This year we simply can’t commit to the same schedule we’ve adhered to in the past,” Mark Davis, President of the Consortium said in a statement.

The delay has also pushed back the deadline for people to submit emoji design ideas. The consortium will be accepting new emoji character proposals for Emoji 14.0 from June 15, 2020 until September 1, 2020.

While the delay of version 14 is confirmed, the Unicode Consortium said there’s won’t be any impact on the new emoji that are included in Unicode Standard version 13, which were previewed in January. Emoji version 13.0 will include emojis like an olive, beaver, plunger, bubble tea, the transgender flag, a woolly mammoth and more. A total of 117 emojis set to be released on iPhones and Android smartphones later this year.

