Netflix to offer free access to its content in India for a weekend

Netflix is gearing up to bring a new offer for the people of India where it will be providing complete access to all its content including Movies and TV shows under its ‘StreamFest’ event, which will start from December 4 on an experimental basis and will remain activated for 48 hours.

So even if you do not have a Netflix account with an active subscription, then also you will be able to access its content for the next 2 days. The available content can easily be streamed on any device with no limits. Besides that, Netflix has further affirmed that the free streaming during its StreamFest event will not be subjected to any particular requirement of payment details.

Netflix has confirmed about the event and its related offer in its Q3 2020 earnings call and has further said that it will also be extended to other countries as well. Basically, Netflix wants to assimilate more subscribers with its platform through innovative promotional and marketing strategy. Following that, Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix said that the company wants to give everyone in a country free access to Netflix for a weekend while exposing them to a bunch of new content so that eventually they may Sign Up for a Netflix plan.

As of now, the StreamFest event will only be held in India on a trial basis before getting rolled out for the customers across the world. Other than that, Netflix, earlier, cancelled the 30-day free trial plan for the users in most of the countries. This trial plan used to provide free access to users for almost a month after which they were supposed to subscribe to a specific plan or else the access use to get automatically revoked.

Having said that, Netflix offers four different types of monthly plans consisting of the Rs 199 plan offering 480p resolution streaming only on its mobile application. Secondly, it offers a basic plan at Rs 499 with 480p streaming on any one screen at a time including Mobile, TV and PC while its Rs 649 Standard plan that offers to stream content in Full HD resolution on two devices simultaneously. Lastly, the Rs 799 Premium plan enables streaming at 4K + HDR resolution while the content can be viewed on four screens at the same time.

