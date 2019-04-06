Netflix testing weekly plans in India starting at Rs 65: Report

Netflix is testing weekly plans for select users in India, which start for as low as Rs 65 per week for the mobile-only plan. According to a Gadgets360 report, the video streaming service has also started testing a new mobile-only monthly plan of Rs 250 as well.

Advertising

The plans seem to have been visible to only select users as of now, though Netflix confirmed to Gadgets360 that it is testing different options in select countries that will let users “watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time”.

Of course, the most affordable mobile-only plans do not come with access to High Definition (HD) or 4K and includes only Standard Definition (SD). People who subscribe to mobile-only plans will only be able to watch Netflix on their smartphone or tablet.

In addition to Rs 65 per week mobile-only plan, more weekly plans that Netflix is said to be testing in India include Rs 125 Basic plan for SD only, Rs 165 Standard plan (HD) for two devices, and Rs 200 Ultra plan (4K) for four devices.

Advertising

However, it is worth noting that Netflix is only testing these options as of now and the plans may never roll out beyond the tests. The company is expected to make an official announcement if the plans are rolled out for everyone in the future.

Netflix’s weekly plans will likely benefit people who are interested in watching specific shows on the service. So, one will have the option of subscribing to Netflix’s weekly plans to finish watching shows they like when they are released and then unsubscribe in order to avoid paying for the entire month.

In India, Netflix competes with the likes of Amazon Prime and Hotstar. If one compares pricing, Netflix is the most expensive service as both Hotstar Premium subscription and Amazon Prime Video subscription are priced at Rs 999 per year, while Netflix has monthly plans that start at Rs 500 for the basic subscription and go up to Rs 800 per month for premium service.

In addition, Hotstart has a VIP subscription plan as well, which is priced at Rs 365 per year. In the case of Prime Video, users also get access to Amazon’s Prime service, which includes benefits early access to deals, faster shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Music.