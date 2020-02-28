Netflix testing HD streaming for Mobile, Basic plans in India

The plans have been upgraded as a part of a test that the company is running in India since early February. The plans have been upgraded as a part of a test that the company is running in India since early February.

Netflix has upgraded the streaming video quality for its Mobile and Basic plans in India to High Definition (HD) from Standard Definition (SD) previously. This means subscribers of Netflix’s Mobile and Basic plans worth Rs 199 and Rs 499 respectively will be able to stream content in 720p.

The plans have been upgraded as a part of a test that the company is running in India since early February, Netflix said in a statement to Gadgets 360. It also confirmed that given this is a test, it might not be rolled out widely. As of now, it is unclear if Netflix is running the test only in India or its other markets as well.

It won’t be surprising if Netflix does decide to upgrade the plans for India market only given the company has, in the past, rolled out similar India-exclusive initiatives. For instance, its Mobile plan, which launched last year is only available in the India market.

The move comes as competition in the video streaming space in India is about to get intense, thanks to Disney Plus, which has announced its entry on March 29. Netflix is also among the most expensive video streaming services compared to Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, etc. However, as pointed out, this might not roll out for everyone eventually, nothing can be said for sure.

Netflix is also testing a market promotional strategy for select new customers who will need to pay just Rs 5 the first month. Do note that the Rs 5 offer will be only valid for the first month and the user will need to pay the full price for the plan they chose when signing-up from the second month.

