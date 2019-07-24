Netflix Rs 199 mobile-only plan FAQ: What’s it mean for binge watchers in India?

Netflix wants to beat Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video with the launch of a new Rs 199 mobile-only plan in India. This is the first time Netflix has introduced the mobile-only plan in any of its markets where the service is live. The cheap mobile-only plan is half the price of the company’s existing basic monthly plan of Rs 499.

For Rs 199 a month the plan provides you with the entire catalogue of Netflix, including hundreds of TV shows and movies — but there’s a catch. The cheap plan offers only the standard definition (better known as SD) viewing at 480p, and is only available for smartphones and tablets.

We are sure you must be having many more questions about how this Rs 199 mobile-only plan works, its availability, what devices will support the affordable plan, and so on. In the guide below, we’ve rounded up everything that we know about Netflix Rs 199 mobile-only made designed for India.

What is Netflix’s goal with Rs 199 plan?

More subscribers, obviously. The streaming giant says it aims to increase its subscriber base in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the home to Bollywood. With a cheaper mobile-only plan, Netflix can achieve its goal of becoming the de facto video streaming app on the user’s smartphones. Netflix is also aiming to compete with existing streaming services like Disney-owned Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Alt Balaji, and Zee5, among others.

Is Netflix’s Rs 199 plan mobile-only?

Absolutely. This is a mobile-only plan that is limited to a smartphone or tablet only. You will be paying Rs 199 a month to stream shows like Stranger Things and Sacred Games on smartphones and tablets. That’s the whole idea behind the Rs 199 plan. Think of this plan as a mobile-only version of the standard plan for which you have to pay Rs 499.

Can I stream TV shows and movies in 720p?

Nope. The Rs 199 plan allows you to stream content on only one screen at a time, and that too in standard definition. If you opt for this mobile-only plan, it restricts streamed content to standard definition (480p). The plan doesn’t allow users to stream content in high-definition (720p). This is how Netflix is making the plan cheaper and more accessible to users.

Netflix Rs 199 plan cheat sheet

*No HD

*No Ultra HD (4K)

*You can only watch one screen at any one time

*You do get access to unlimited movies and TV shows

*You can cancel anytime

*You get the first month free, as part of the trial period offer

Is the offline download option available?

Yes. This is a huge advantage of subscribing to any Netflix plan. Even if you opt for the Rs 199 plan, you will have the option able to download content on for offline viewing.

Can I watch Sacred Games on TV if I subscribe to Rs 199 plan?

Nope. Netflix has made it clear that the Rs 199 plan will not allow users to cast the content to a TV. So if you subscribe to Rs 199 mobile-only plan and also happens to own Chromecast, there is no way you can cast Sacred Games on the TV through the Netflix app.

Are there ads?

Nope. Netflix says its new Rs 199 plan will be ad-free and available to watch on-demand.

How can I sign up for Rs 199 plan on my smartphone?

First things first, sign up for Netflix on the company website, or on the official mobile app which can be download from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Once that’s done, select the Rs 199 mobile plan a month. After adding all the details, you’ll be given” one-month” free trial. If, at any point during the trial period, you opt to end your Netflix experience, you can cancel immediately. If you wish to subscribe to the Rs 199 plan, pay the amount through your credit or debit card.

What devices will support Rs 199 plan?

There is no such restriction. It will work across any Android smartphone or iPhone/iPad. The Netflix app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or one can also stream the content through the built-in browser on your mobile device.

When it’s coming?

Netflix says that Rs 199 mobile-only plan will be live today. Make sure you check out the official Netflix app on your phone or the web to get more details on the Rs 199 plan.

Where will Rs 199 plan be available?

Because India is so critical to the growth of Netflix, the plan is only available in this market. However, the company currently has no plans to expand a similar plan to other markets just yet.