Netflix rolls out high-quality audio with adaptive streaming

Netflix has rolled out high-quality audio, increasing the bit rate from 192Kbps up to 640Kbps of all audio streams. It also announced adaptive streaming for audio, which improves the sound quality depending on the speed of a user’s network.

Netflix says the adaptive audio streaming will provide a better playback experience by avoiding the video bitrate to drop below the audio bitrate in cases of fluctuating network conditions.

“By using adaptive streaming for audio, we allow audio quality to adjust during playback to bandwidth capabilities, just like we do for video,” Netflix said in a post. Netflix already has adaptive streaming for video as well.

Meanwhile, Netflix is said to have added 9.6 million subscribers globally in the first quarter of 2019 even as it increased monthly fees for its US subscribers by between 13 per cent and 18 per cent.

The streaming service is set to face competition from the emerging streaming platforms from Apple and Walt Disney, which will be released this fall.

In India, Netflix is reportedly testing weekly plans starting at Rs 65 for select users. The company is also said to be testing a new mobile-only monthly plan of Rs 250 as well. The format will likely benefit users who are interested in watching specific shows on the service and can subscribe to its weekly plans to watch shows they like when they are released.