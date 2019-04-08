Netflix is removing AirPlay support for Apple TV devices on iOS app: Here’s why

Netflix has removed support for AirPlay, which would let users cast content to their Apple TV set-top boxes via the iOS app. Netflix confirmed the same in a statement to The Verge, adding that it was doing so to maintain ‘standard of quality’ for its users when it came to viewing the content. The change was also spotted in an update on Netflix’s website.

The Netflix website’s section on how to watch using mobile devices, has this little update for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users: “Airplay is no longer supported for use with Netflix due to technical limitations.” It looks like Apple iOS users will have to rely on using Google Chromecast, the Netflix 2nd screen option or relying on an external cable if they wish to cast content. The removal of AirPlay support means Apple TV users will not be able to cast Netflix content from their phone to the device.

Netflix, further elaborated on these ‘technical limitations’ and in an official statement said, “We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences.”

That’s the reason Netflix has discontinued AirPlay Support in order to continue the quality of viewing standards. However, users will be able to watch Netflix on Apple TV via the built-in app.

At its Apple TV+ announcement, Apple had announced that it was bringing Apple TV and AirPlay to third-party devices as well. Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony television sets will get support for AirPlay and the new Apple TV app soon.

Apple is also bringing its app to the Amazon Fire TV stick, which is a first, and therefore customers on these services will be able to access Apple TV or stream content from their iOS device AirPlay, depending on the use case. While Netflix might have discontinued AirPlay support, for iOS users, there are still various options to watch content on their Apple TV given there’s a dedicated Netflix app for the same.