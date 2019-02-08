Netflix adds Smart Downloads to iOS app, will help users save storage space

Netflix has announced the rollout of its Smart Downloads feature for the iOS platform. This feature, according to the company, will help its iOS users manage their downloaded content much more easily on the Netflix app.

The Smart Downloads feature will automatically download the next episode in a series and delete the current one after the user has finished watching it. This eliminates the storage issue most consumers face on their smartphones. This new feature will work for users even when they are watching multiple shows on their mobile devices at a single time.

The feature can be accessed by Android, Windows 10 and iOS users inside of the Netflix app while they are connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection. They can also choose to opt-out of this feature in the future if they don’t like it or if they want to keep a show or movie on their device to watch again at a later point.

To recall, Netflix originally launched its Smart Downloads feature back in July of last year for its Android users, soon after which it brought the feature over to Windows 10.

The company says that this feature will improve the viewing experience for the users by making it easier for them to take their favourite Netflix shows and movies with them.