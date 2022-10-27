scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Musk tells Twitter employees he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of jobs

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers.

Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter, Twitter news,Earlier on Thursday, Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. (Image Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to close Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public.

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers. Earlier on Thursday, Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. He changed his Twitter profile description to read “Chief Twit.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...Premium
Over 20 women taken to ex-Andamans Chief Secy house in ‘job-for-sex’ rack...

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:11:18 am
Next Story

What should be the ideal blood pressure reading for men, according to their age?

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement