scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

Twitter attorneys argued that court rules require that five business days lapse before a public version of Musk's filing is docketed.

By: AP |
August 4, 2022 11:13:17 am
Elon Musk, Twitter,Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. (Image Source: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s answer to Twitter’s lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest, a judge ruled Wednesday.Attorneys for Musk wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court Wednesday. But Twitter attorneys complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data given to Musk.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick held a quick teleconference Wednesday before agreeing with Twitter, directing that the public filing be docketed by 5 p.m. Friday. It could be filed earlier depending on when Twitter attorneys complete their review.

Twitter attorneys argued that court rules require that five business days lapse before a public version of Musk’s filing is docketed.

“Few cases attract as much public interest as this one, and Twitter is mindful of this court’s commitment to ensuring maximum public access to its proceedings,” Twitter attorney Kevin Shannon wrote. “Twitter has no interest in proposing any more redactions to defendants’ responsive pleading than are necessary.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Musk attorney Edward Micheletti argued that Twitter’s lawyers were misinterpreting the court rules. Musk attorneys also say there is no confidential information in Musk’s filing that should be withheld from the public.

“Twitter should not be permitted to continue burying the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed,” Micheletti wrote. Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. Twitter shares closed Wednesday at $41, well off a 52-week high of $69.81.Musk, indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to the “seller-friendly” agreement.

Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter argues that Musk, CEO of electric car maker and solar energy company Tesla Inc., is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests. Either Musk or Twitter would be entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee if the other party is found responsible for the agreement failing. Twitter wants more, however, and is seeking a court order of “specific performance” directing Musk to follow through with the deal.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 11:13:17 am

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Koffee with Karan Ep 5

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today
Haryana

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?
Explained

1st grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how big a deal is this?

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement