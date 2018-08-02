Musical.ly, TikTok partner to launch new video app

Existing musical.ly users will be automatically upgraded to TikTok when they update the current app. Existing musical.ly users will be automatically upgraded to TikTok when they update the current app.

Video apps Musical.ly and TikTok have partnered to create a new global short-form video app. The new TikTok platform will debut with a new logo and user interface. It will include features from both TikTok and musical.ly. TikTok upgraded app will offer a personalised viewing experience thanks to a “For You” feed that has curated personalised video recommendations based on viewing preferences. Users’ content as well as account on the current TikTok app will automatically be moved to the new global app.

TikTok app will also include a new “reaction” feature that will allow users to react friends’ videos directly from the phone. It will also come with new creative tools like interactive gesture filters as well as funhouse mirror camera effects. Other new features include VR-type filters that can be activated by blinking and green screen-like background effects.

“musical.ly recently reached a new milestone of 100 million monthly active users and we are excited to enter into a new chapter. TikTok, the sound of a ticking clock, represents the short nature of the video platform. We want to capture the world’s creativity and knowledge under this new name and remind everyone to treasure every precious life moment. Combining musical.ly and TikTok is a natural fit given the shared mission of both experiences – to create a community where everyone can be a creator,” Alex Zhu, co-founder of musical.ly and Senior Vice President of TikTok said in a press statement.

TikTok app also includes a new safety center that provides tips to help users navigate topics. A new digital wellbeing feature alerts users when they have been on TikTok for more than two hours. TikTok updated app is available to new users via the App Store or Google Play Store. Existing musical.ly users will be automatically upgraded to TikTok when they update the current app.

