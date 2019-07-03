Mumbai rains: Google Maps is letting you report closed roads, here’s how

The financial capital Mumbai remains waterlogged as heavy rains lash the city since Sunday. Paralysed by the unremitting rainfall, rail, air, and road traffic of the city have been disrupted. Mumbai gets a lot of rain every year during the monsoon season, but the city’s drain system can only handle as much as 25mm rainfall per hour, as per CAG report, reported PTI.

The normal rainfall for Mumbai suburb is around 37.1 mm, but it received 375.2mm. Similarly, the normal rainfall for Mumbai City is 41.5 mm, but it received 137.8mm. So, the city is deemed to face road closures in different areas. While individually one cannot do much, Google Maps is giving citizens the option to do their bit by informing others about a road closure that they are aware of.

You can report a closed road on Google Maps so that people navigating through the city can avoid roads closed due to waterlogging or some other reasons. Here’s how you can report a road closure:

Steps to report Mumbai road closure on Google Maps

*Open Google Maps

*Tap on the red coloured Mumbai floods icon

*You will see a list of options including Report road closure, Share Location, Information from Disaster Management Department and more

*Tap on the Report road closure

*Select the road on the map and tap Next (on the top right corner)

*Then you will have to add details about the road closure

*Tap Send (on the top right corner) after filling the details

The procedure to report closed roads on Google Maps is the same for both Android and iOS and it takes only about a minute.