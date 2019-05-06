Mozilla rolls out fix after Firefox users report problems with add-ons, extensions

Mozilla has issued a new update to Fixefox on desktop and Android after users reported problems where they were unable to run web extensions and add-ons, themes, search engines and language packs on the browser. The problem appears to have occurred because of a certification issue. Mozilla in a blog post said it has fixed the problem with the new update.

Advertising

According to the blog, version 66.0.4 on Desktop and Android, and version 60.6.2 for ESR (Extended Support Release which is meant for large organisations) will bring a repair for the certificate chain to fix the problem. However, the blog also says there are remaining issues which the company is working to resolve.

Mozilla is also recommending that users should not rely on work-around methods. The reason for this is that these other methods could conflict with fixes that the company is planning to deploy. The company also said that customers should not delete and/or re-install any add-ons as an attempt to fix the issue.

The blog post says that deleting an add-on removes any data associated with it, where disabling and re-enabling does not.

Advertising

The earlier temporary fix had Mozilla using the Studies system, which is enabled by default in the browser settings, though for those who have disabled it they would have to go to Firefox Options/Preferences -> Privacy & Security -> Allow Firefox to install and run studies.

Mozilla had said that it may take up to six hours for the Study to be applied to Firefox. For those who wanted to check if the temporary fix was been applied, they can enter “about:studies” in the location bar.

If the fix is in the active, they would see “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” in either the Active studies or Completed studies reflected. However not all users were able to see the hotfix and it only applied to the desktop version.