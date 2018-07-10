Mozilla developing Firefox Lockbox password manager for iOS

Firefox Lockbox app is currently available in select regions like Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States and Canada Firefox Lockbox app is currently available in select regions like Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States and Canada

Mozilla’s Firefox is working on developing a new Lockbox password manager for iOS. The Firefox Lockbox password manager app not only remembers passwords but also synchronises them across all iOS devices. Once installed, the app can fetch all your passwords saved in Firefox and allows users to search and sort entries.

Based on Firefox credentials, Lockbox can record any ID and password a user stores in the browser. For example, in the case of Twitter or Instagram, passwords saved in Firefox will be synced to your Lockbox account. Lockbox app will then help users sign in to corresponding iOS apps directly on different iOS devices. The Lockbox app also works with Touch ID and Face ID and Mozilla has employed 256-bit encryption.

Firefox Lockbox app is currently available in select regions like Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, United States and Canada. The Lockbox app connects to a Firefox Account in order to access previously saved login IDs and passwords.

To set up and connect Lockbox account to Firefox, open Firefox browser > click on the hamburger menu > Preferences > Firefox Account. Under Sync Settings, ensure Logins option is checked to sync your devices using Firefox.

For iOS users, sign into your Firefox account using Firefox for iOS. Tap “Sync Now” option to send your saved login IDs and passwords to Lockbox. Similar to the desktop, ensure Logins option is checked under Sync Settings. Every time a user adds a new entry consisting of an ID as well as a password, Firefox will prompt to save the credentials. Once saved, these credentials will Firefox Lockbox.

