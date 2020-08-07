Tiktok launches its first TV app on Amazon Fire TV amid US ban order

The More on TikTok app is currently a view-only channel, so no login or account information is required to access. (Image: Reuters) The More on TikTok app is currently a view-only channel, so no login or account information is required to access. (Image: Reuters)

TikTok is in a thick soup, first with the India ban and now with there being talks of a potential ban in the United States. All this, however, has not held ByteDance back and the company has launched its first TV app, called “More on TikTok,” on Amazon Fire TV. The TV app consists of curated video playlists and compilations from the mobile TikTok app. Apart from this, it will also include interviews with creators and other content that is over the one minute limit TikTok imposes on its mobile app.

Here’s all about TikTok’s TV app

TikTok with its “More on TikTok” TV app is experimenting to determine how well its mobile video format works on TV screens according to a report by Business Insider.

The app is currently a view-only channel, so no login or account information is required to access it. The app will curate videos on its own and not allow users to upload videos or exchange coins on the app. The TV app is currently free to use and does not have any ads.

The app features two new content category types: ‘In the Studio,’ which will consist of TikTok creator interviews, and ‘This is TikTok,’ which will spotlight creators.

The ‘More on TikTok‘ app has currently been made available in the US for all Fire TV devices. The app is currently banned in India, so it is highly unlikely that the app will be making it to the country.

Users in the US can access the new TV app by saying “Alexa, open More on TikTok.”

In related news, US President Donald Trump has just signed an executive order, which implements a ban on transactions with ByteDance and WeChat. Both these ban orders will go into effect in 45 days. However, as of now, these orders are quite vague and the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross has not yet identified what all transactions are covered under the ban and is expected to reveal them after 45 days.

The executive order cites the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act. Stating that the functioning of the apps in the US as a national emergency.

