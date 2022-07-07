More WhatsApp beta users can now transfer their data from Android to iOS

WhatsApp had earlier announced a feature which would allow users to easily switch their WhatsApp data from Android to iOS. The feature had begun rolling out to WhatsApp Beta but it seemed like it was in A/B testing since it hadn’t rolled out to many beta users who were still unable to access the feature. But that seems to have changed now. According to WABetaInfo, more users will be able to transfer their chat history to iOS with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.11 update since the feature seems to be getting a wider rollout.

At the time the feature was announced, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had put out a statement: “We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone–>Android last year, and now adding Android–>iPhone as well,” he said.

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS

First, you need to make sure that the iPhone you are transferring to has been updated to iOS 15.5 or above. Also, it should be wiped clean and restored to factory settings. Then, you need to first download the “Move to iOS” application by Apple from the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

Make sure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version. Next, connect both phones to power sources and connect them to the same WiFi network. Now, you need to open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the instruction shown on the screen. Then, you will be asked to enter a code. You can find this code in the iPhone’s “Move Data from Android option” in the iOS Setup Assistant.

Image credit: WABetaInfo Image credit: WABetaInfo

After entering the code, tap “Continue” and follow the on-screen instructions again. Select the “WhatsApp” option on the Transfer Data screen. Then, press “Start” on your Android and wait as WhatsApp compiles all your data to be ready for export. At the end of this process, you will be signed out from WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Tap “Next” to go back to the Move to iOS app and hit “Continue” to begin data transfer. Once that is done, install WhatsApp on the iPhone and log in with the same phone number. After you activate WhatsApp using the same number, you should be able to see your WhatsApp chat data on your iPhone. Do note that some data like payment history and call history will not be carried over.