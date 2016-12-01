MobiKwik ‘Lite’ app hits 20 lakh downloads within 48 hours

MobiKwik Lite app has crossed 20 lakh downloads in just 48 hours. MobiKwik Lite app has crossed 20 lakh downloads in just 48 hours.

MobiKwik Lite the new 1MB app from the mobile wallet player, which is designed to work even on 2G networks, has hit 20 lakh downloads in 48 hours, claims the company. MobiKwik says they have registered over 20 lakh downloads within the first two days of launch.

The demonetisation drive has resulted in a boost for mobile wallets with players like Paytm, MobiKwik and FreeCharge seeing a boost in usage. However, one of the issues with these apps is that they are data heavy, and need a high-end smartphone to function well. But MobiKwik has tried to solve that issue with the Lite app.

“We are committed to support the Government of India’s mission of a clean, cashless economy and launched MobiKwik Lite with an objective to help masses across the country go cashless,” said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik in an announcement.

“This astounding response demonstrates that a right & simple product, that resolves a real issue, will always be accepted well by the masses,” she added.

MobiKwik Lite also enables users in receiving payments through UPI and wallets, including MobiKwik by sending an SMS to their customers. Bank transfers are also free for all MobiKwik Lite users till March 31, next year. The app is available in Hindi and English languages. Users can give a missed call to 80971-80971 from any Android smartphone, and download the app; this applies to even those who don’t have an email id and or have not signed into their Google Play Store account.

“MobiKwik Lite has a very simple interface for the sellers and their customers do not even need to download the app to make payments. We hope to reach the milestone of 10 million downloads by early 2017,” added Upansa.

MobiKwik says their app works even on 2G/EDGE connection and given the 1MB size a user can download it within seconds after they receive a link via SMS. The user can register simply via their mobile number, and the company says it even works with phones running dated versions of Android.

MobiKwik is also deploying an on-ground workforce of 10,000 to reach out to unorganised retailers in order educate them about the app.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd