TikTok clone ‘Mitron’ reaches 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store

The Mitron app, which is seen as India’s answer to TikTok, has finally crossed one crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The makers behind Mitron claim that the short-form video platform was among the most downloaded app during the last month. Mitron, Founder Shivank Agarwal in a press note said that the company is “thrilled to see the rapid adoption of Mitron in India and [they] are thankful to all our users for their love for Mitron.”

Agarwal in a press note claimed that this exponential growth has happened due to “a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal.” He further added that the company is “We are working with our users to create a more India-centric product and we believe that is working well for us.”

With such rapid growth, the app currently tops TikTok and Instagram on the Google Play Store in India in terms of popularity.

Mitron has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The app was allegedly removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google’s privacy policies, coming under scrutiny after a Pakistani coding company claimed that it was not made in India and more.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Mitron app developers denied the claims of the app having a Pakistani origin. The developers claimed that Mitron is a complete “Make In India product” and was developed by the team in Bengaluru. Apart from this, they claim that the data taken from users is stored in AWS servers in Mumbai.

The app was taken down from the Google Play Store, due to it not having a proper privacy policy. The app made a comeback to the store after, the developers had registered the Mitron.tv domain to and enlisted its privacy policy there.

