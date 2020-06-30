TikTok deleted from Play store; try these Indian TikTok alternatives instead

Mitron to Roposo: Some Indian TikTok alternative you can try (Express photo) Mitron to Roposo: Some Indian TikTok alternative you can try (Express photo)

TikTok has been banned in India over privacy concerns. The app has also been removed from Google Play store and Apple app store earlier today while the other 58 Chinese apps are still available for download. TikTok app is not available for download in the country anymore however if you have the app on your smartphone it is still functional. The government is yet to reveal details on how they plan to enforce the ban. To recall, this isn’t the first time that the Indian government has banned TikTok but the app was made available soon.

The short video application has nearly 200million users in India. Ever since PM Modi announced the Vocal for Local initiative several Indian startups have started developing TikTok rival. There are many Indian short video platform available on Play store and App store right now. One of them is Bolo Indya, then there’s Mitron app and there’s also Roposo. Here is a list of Indian TikTok alternative apps available and can be downloaded.

Bolo Indya (Available on Android)

Bolo Indya currently has 100,000+ downloads in the country. The app is available on Google Play store but not on Apple App store. Commenting on TikTok ban Varun Saxena, Founder, Bolo Indya, said in an email statement to indianexpress.com, “As the most loved Indian short videos app that is having users spend more than 39 min per day on it before the ban on Chinese apps, we invite all the Tiktok stars from India to be the part of fast growing Bolo Indya community. We are pleased to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of Tiktok stars and provide them the platform to build on their social capital and convert it to financial independence.”

He also said, “we stay committed to Indian government’s guidelines on UGC platforms, Data security and promoting Indian ethos, values, culture and heritage in the content that stays on the platform.”

In a past interview, Saxena told us he wants users to create and consume only good, valuable content on the platform unlike TikTok where anything and everything goes viral. “On our platform one needs to post quality content to go viral and get popular,” Saxena had said.

Mitron (Available on Android)

There has been a lot of controversies around this TikTok Indian rival in the past few months. The app was launched and then removed from Play store and again listed back. Mitron is now operating well in the country and has been downloaded by over 1 crore people already. Commenting on the TikTok ban Mitron app co-founder Anish Khandelwal told indianexpress.com, “Any app that is targeting Indian users should be sensitive to the local community guidelines and be compliant with local laws. We built Mitron with a vision to offer a product that reimagines digital entertainment and engagement, while adhering to the above requirements. We have had amazing traction during the last 2 months with more than 1.2Cr downloads and we believe the momentum will increase significantly now.” Mitron is currently available on Google Play store.

Roposo (Available on Android, iOS)

Roposo is another Indian short video platform that has garnered many users over a period of time. Commenting on TikTok ban, Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi Group said, “This is the digital aatmanirbhar moment that most Indians have been rooting for. As the number one top video app on the Google Play Store, Roposo is very well positioned to lead this movement. Roposo will continue to build on the trust and love that 65 million Indian users have placed in us.” Roposo is available on Google Play store as well as Appe App store. On Play store the app has been downloaded by 50,000,000+ users.

Zee5 working on TikTok rival

Zee5 has confirmed to launch a homegrown rival for TikTok in July. The company has been working on the platform for quite some time now and is finally ready to release next month. No further details are available about the platform right now.

Chingari (On Android)

The Chingari app has over 1,000,000+ download on Google Play store. The app has received great response since PM Modi announced Local for Vocal initiative. Commenting on the ban of TikTokSumit Ghosh, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Chinagri App said, “This is a very good step taken by the Govt of India and the IT Ministry of India, For a very long time Tik Tok has been spying on users and sending back the data to china. We are happy that this step has been finally taken. I thank and congratulate Narendra Modi sir. And we assure we would like to welcome all the users of TikTok to come and try our Chingari, which is a 100% India grown app, and made for the passionate Indians.”

