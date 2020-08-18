Microsoft kills Internet Explorer 11, legacy Edge; support ends by 2021

Microsoft has also announced that it will be dropping support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021.

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for the Internet Explorer 11 across all of its Microsoft 365 apps and services like Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook and more, on August 17, 2021. Apart from this, the company earlier this year announced that it will be ending support for Internet Explorer 11 with its Microsoft Teams web app on November 30, 2020.

It will take some time for enterprise users of Internet Explorer 11 to transition to a new browser. To make the transition easy, Microsoft has added a new Internet Explorer legacy mode in the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. This will let enterprise customers access old sites that were specifically built for Internet Explorer, until the company completely decides to drop support for Internet Explorer 11 within Windows 10.

Apart from all of this, the company has also announced that it will be dropping support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021. After the slated date, Microsoft will not be releasing any security updates for the browser.

Microsoft has been trying to push its existing Windows 10 users to use its new Chromium-based Edge browser. It has also issued a statement saying that all future Windows feature updates will include the new Edge browser. Chromium is the engine that Microsoft now uses to run its Edge browser. It is owned and developed by Google.

To recall, Microsoft first unveiled its new Edge browser back in 2015. The new browser was supposed to phase out the Internet Explorer. With it, the company was able to achieve success on the consumer side of the business. However, enterprise customers did not shift to the new browser as they would have to had to build up new digital infrastructure for the same. Due to this, Microsoft labelled Internet Explorer as a “compatibility solution” rather than a web browser.

