Microsoft rolls out redesigned Office apps for iOS and iPadOS

Microsoft has started rolling out newly redesigned versions of its Office apps for iOS and iPadOS.The company has reworked the interface of its Excel, PowerPoint and Word apps to allow quick edits. With the update, the company has not made available any new features, however, it states that the user experience has been improved, by “making the apps more simpler, faster and more beautiful than before.”

You can currently download the apps from Apple’s App Store or can update your existing ones. To do so you can search for the individual apps on the App Store and, download and install all of those separately.

Excel has changed the most, whereas, Word and PowerPoint have got a redesign along with the addition of an Alt Text Pane. Changes for Excel include the introduction of the XLOOKUP function integration. Other features include the ability to use mail and directly respond to comments and mentions without the need to open workbook.

With the update, all three apps get an Alt Text Pane, which allows users to add captions and make content more accessible.

The minimum requirements to download the newly updated apps according to the changelog released by Microsoft are iOS 12.0 or later on iPhones, all iPadOS versions and watchOS3.0 or later from Apple Watch users.

