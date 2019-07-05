Microsoft releases redesigned Outlook web client: Adds dark mode, categories and more

Microsoft has released a newly redesigned web portal of its e-mail client, Outlook. The company has implemented a new modern design and also added a number of new features to make the service much more user-friendly. To access the new client users can head to Outlook.com and login with their credentials after the rollout is complete.

With this new redesign, the company has introduced categories in which emails will be sorted automatically. This will help users tag, find and organise messages. All the categories will show up in the left panel below the inbox tab. This feature is already available in Gmail.

The new Outlook also comes with a dark theme, which can be enabled right from the message UI. This will help users working in low light not overstress their eyes.

The ‘Favourite’ tab will now be available on the front and centre of the inbox. With this, you can add a contact, a group, or a category to ‘Favourite’ and they will be made available right in front making them much easily accessible. After a contact has been favourited it will sync to the Outlook Mobile app too.

Additionally, the company has made a number of calender improvements too. These include snoozing emails, support for Microsoft To-Do, upcoming events of the month and more.

The company has stated that it will begin the rollout of the new design and features of Outlook in late July. The update will take place in stages, making some users receiving it ahead of others.