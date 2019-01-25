Microsoft’s Office 365 apps are now officially available on Mac App Store

Microsoft has officially released its suite of Office 365 apps for Apple’s Mac App Store. This means that Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and other Microsoft apps are now available for Mac users directly from the store itself.

This is the first time that Microsoft has made these apps available specifically on the Mac App Store. The Office 365 apps were already available on iOS for iPhone and iPad users.

Users will now be able to go to the Mac App Store and download the Microsoft Office 365 apps that they prefer to use. Users will also have the option of purchasing a subscription for Office 365 from within the apps.

According to an official press statement, Apple says that Office 365 for Mac has been designed specifically to support features part of the new MacOS Mojave.

This includes support for the new Dark Mode and Continuity Camera. The Office 365 suite will also support the MacBook Pro Touch Bar and Mac’s Trackpad.

Apple also says Office 365 on Mac App Store can be used by business organizations as well. IT managers can distribute these apps to employees on Macs using the official Apple Business Manager, which is a central dashboard for IT department to deploy devices, apps and licenses.

“We are excited to welcome Microsoft Office 365 to the all new Mac App Store in macOS Mojave. Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone, “Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a press statement.