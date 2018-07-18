Microsoft launches Skype 8.0, end-to-end encryption, call recording coming soon

Skype 8.0 brings support for several new features like HD video calling with up to 24 people, screen sharing during calls, mentions in chats, and more. Skype 8.0 brings support for several new features like HD video calling with up to 24 people, screen sharing during calls, mentions in chats, and more.

Microsoft has launched a redesigned version of Skype called the Skype 8.0. The app will replace the earlier Skype 7.0 version, which will stop functioning after September 1, 2018. Skype 8.0 brings support for several new features like HD video calling with up to 24 people, screen sharing during calls, mentions in chats, media gallery, file sharing up to 300MB, and more. Skype 8.0 will roll out soon to iPad users, though an exact date is unclear.

Microsoft has said that more new features like encrypted calls and call recording will be added to the app in the coming months. The new features will make their way to the new Skype later this year and will also include support for profile invites, read receipts for messages, group links for chats and calls, end-to-end encryption, call recording as well as hidden messages and notifications.

End-to-end encryption and the ability to record calls are probably the biggest changes to be included in Skype. Rivals like WhatsApp already offer end-to-end encryption for chats, while call recording feature is long-awaited. The service will reportedly inform all parties involved when calls are being recorded for privacy and legal reasons.

Skype 8.0 follows last year’s major update to the Skype desktop app which focused on the visual elements to improve user experience. “We built Skype version 8.0 based on feedback from our community, adding exciting new features while ensuring it is simple to use with the same familiar interface of Skype version 7.0,”

Microsoft said in a blog post.

