Microsoft building a new web browser based on Google Chrome’s rendering engine

Microsoft is working on a new browser, which is codenamed Anaheim and this will be based on Chromium, the rendering engine used by rival Google’s Chrome browser, according to reports. Microsoft had launched the Edge web browser back in 2015 for Windows 10, which was seen as a replacement to Internet Explorer and used its own rendering engine called EdgeHTML.

But it looks like the company could have another browser soon as it tries to take on Google Chrome, which remains ahead in terms of popularity and usage. According to Windows Central, which first reported this, the new browser will be powered by Chromium, and the reason is that Edge has struggled to gain traction.

The report notes that this Anaheim browser will “replace Edge as the default browser on the platform.” Another report on The Verge, says the new Chromium-based browser for Microsoft will be announced as early as next week, though Android Central expects it to roll out in the first half of 2019.

The report on Verge adds that inside Microsoft there is “a growing frustration” because of “Edge’s web compatibility issues.” It also notes that “businesses and consumers have been pushing the company to improve things,” and that’s the reason why a new browser is coming up.

It is interesting to see Microsoft abandon Edge in favour of a browser, which will be based on Chrome’s rendering engine. Microsoft regularly pushes Edge in favour of Chrome when one tries to download Google’s browser on the Windows 10 platform. Microsoft’s ads argue that Edge is faster, consumes less battery life compared to Google Chrome.

However, the browser has failed to stop the dominance of Chrome. As Windows Central points out that with Chromium based browser, one should expect less instability and websites will behave exactly as they do on Chrome.