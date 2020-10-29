Microsoft adds mouse and trackpad support for office apps on iPad: Here’s how to use

Apart from the mouse and trackpad support, the company has added new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menus to all of its iPad apps. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced that it is adding mouse and trackpad support to all of its Office apps for the iPad. The update is currently live in the App Store for the Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps. The company states that the updates are being rolled out in a phased manner, and will reach all of its users within a couple weeks.

With this update consumers will be able to use the Apple Magic Keyboard’s trackpad to navigate around text, photos and other objects, inside of Microsoft’s Office apps. The cursor will be context aware, thus turning into the tool you need depending on the content you’re pointing to for example “highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing graphics in PowerPoint.” With this, the usage of these apps become very similar to their PC and Mac counterparts.

Apart from the mouse and trackpad support, the company has added new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menus to all of its iPad apps.

The company states that all of these design element changes reflect its new ‘Fluent UI’ design, that users will see across the company’s Microsoft 365 apps.

To recall, Microsoft released new keyboard shortcuts for the iPad versions of its app this summer and fall. Microsoft has announced that with the future updates it will add multiple features to all of its Office apps including document support to Excel, better contextual menus and offline file support for cloud files in the coming months.

To check if the new update is available for your iPad, you can open the App Store and head over to the app’s description page. There if you see the update option, tap on it and then wait for it to get downloaded and installed. Once done you can open the app and take advantage of all the new features.

