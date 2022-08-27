Meta to launch new Virtual Reality headset in October: What we know so far

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that the company will be launching a new VR (Virtual Reality) headset in October this year. According to a report by The Verge, Zuckerberg made comments on the same during Joe Rogan’s podcast. The CEO also suggested that the headset will be launched during the company’s annual Connect event.

The product is reportedly called Project Cambria, and Zuckerberg mentions during the podcast that it will come with some new features that will be powered by eye tracking and facial tracking, including the ability to have ‘eye contact in virtual reality’.

Apart from this, the headset would also power users’ digital avatars to more closely mimic their expressions via sensors. As Zuckerberg puts it, it’s not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real time to your avatar.”

The ‘Project Cambria’ headset is expected to launch as the Meta Quest Pro, although there has been no official confirmation of hat, or any name so far. Other expected features of the headset we know about thanks to a short demo by Zuckerberg from earlier this year include a high-resolution colour display, hand tracking and a bunch of augmented reality use-cases to power things like virtual office meetings.

The new headset is also expected to be more expensive than the current Meta Quest headset which costs USD 399 (about Rs 31904).