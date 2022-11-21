scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Meta introduces more privacy features for minors on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is also working to remove the message button from Instagram accounts of users aged below 18 years when their profiles are viewed by 'suspicious' adults.

Meta, Meta privacy settings, Instagram privacy settings, Facebook privacy settingsMeta also marks certain profiles on Instagram and Facebook as suspicious. (Image source: Reuters)

Meta recently announced in a blog post that it will soon change default privacy settings for children who join Facebook and Instagram. Last year, Meta had started restricting adults from messaging teens whom they have not befriended on the platform.

Meta is also working to remove the message button from Instagram accounts of users aged below 18 years when their profiles are viewed by ‘suspicious’ adults. Accounts are tagged ‘suspicious’ when a minor user blocks or reports an adult.

The company also said that those under 16 years (under 18 years in some countries) will automatically have more private settings when they join Facebook or Instagram. It will also encourage minors on the platform to increase their privacy through a couple of settings that allow them to decide who can view their friend list, people, pages, viewers of the posts they are tagged in. Such users will also be able to review the posts they are tagged in before ithey appear on their profile.

Meta privacy settings notification Meta will encourage those under 16 or under 18 to update their privacy settings. (Image Source: Facebook)

Facebook and Instagram users under 16 or 18 years whose profiles have weak privacy settings will receive a notification from the app asking them to update their privacy settings and incorporate ‘suggested’ settings with a single click.

In line with its policy of preventing non-consensual sharing of intimate images for adults, the company will now encourage users to avoid sharing such images and also report such images so that they can be removed from the platform.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 08:32:32 pm
