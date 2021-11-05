WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook get new ‘from Meta’ tagline

Facebook recently announced its decision to change its name to Meta. While the Facebook app’s name has not been changed to Meta, the parent company is now Meta, and as expected it has rebranded various apps with the ‘from Meta’ branding.

Meta-owned apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and other Facebook apps have started showing the company’s new ‘Meta’ branding on both Android and iOS devices. The apps must be updated to the latest version for you to see the change. The rebranding was first spotted by WhatsApp beta users, and now the change has started rolling out for all users.

The Meta branding has now started to appear on the splash screens of the latest versions of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook apps.

In 2019, Meta which called Facebook had started displaying its native branding on WhatsApp and Instagram apps. This was done to highlight the company’s ownership of the two platforms. The company has announced that it is looking to build an immersive experience called ‘metaverse’ and the new name is a reflection of the same.

In other news, Meta has confirmed that the studio behind VR workout game Supernatural, will now be joining the company. ‘Within’, the company behind Supernatural will now be a part of the roster of studios owned by what used to be known as Facebook’s Oculus division.

Meta has stated that the studio will continue to work on the VR fitness app and will aid Meta’s Reality Labs “enhance future hardware to support VR fitness apps.” The company views fitness as an important aspect of life in the metaverse, and in fact, also plans to launch a fitness Active pack for the Oculus Quest 2 headset by 2022.