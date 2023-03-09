Meta plans to bring back Messenger inbox to Facebook after nearly a decade

Back in 2014, Facebook made the decision to make Facebook and Messenger two separate apps so they could promote Messenger as a messaging platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg said that the decision would make for a better experience. Even though many were unhappy with the company’s move, they eventually accepted the change.

But it looks like that might change, with the social media platform reportedly working on the ability to check messenger inbox from within the Facebook app. According to a recent tweet by the known social media analyst Matt Navarra, the tech giant is now inviting users to test the latest Facebook chat experience.

Facebook is bringing Messenger chat features back in-app In 2014, Facebook turned off in-app chat features and launched Messenger as a separate app. But in-app chat features are coming back. This is what it looks like: https://t.co/IyJS4bWggm pic.twitter.com/aJ5dLheXKS — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 30, 2022

The company recently said in a blog post that it has plans to further integrate messaging feature into Facebook but did not specify what these features are and when they will be coming to the platform.

When Messenger is successfully integrated with the Facebook app, users might be able to check their Messenger inbox by simply swiping right from the Facebook app home screen.

Recently, the social media platform increased the maximum reel length to 90 seconds and launched a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram similar to Twitter Blue.