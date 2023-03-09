scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Meta plans to bring back Messenger inbox to Facebook after nearly a decade

Facebook removed the ability to chat on Messenger from within the app back in 2014.

It looks like Facebook is finally bringing back the feature it removed nine years ago. (File photo)

Back in 2014, Facebook made the decision to make Facebook and Messenger two separate apps so they could promote Messenger as a messaging platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg said that the decision would make for a better experience. Even though many were unhappy with the company’s move, they eventually accepted the change.

But it looks like that might change, with the social media platform reportedly working on the ability to check messenger inbox from within the Facebook app. According to a recent tweet by the known social media analyst Matt Navarra, the tech giant is now inviting users to test the latest Facebook chat experience.

The company recently said in a blog post that it has plans to further integrate messaging feature into Facebook but did not specify what these features are and when they will be coming to the platform.

When Messenger is successfully integrated with the Facebook app, users might be able to check their Messenger inbox by simply swiping right from the Facebook app home screen.

Also Read
US election ads indictment, Facebook ads, 2016 US elections, Twitter content, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, political ads, Russian operatives, social media platforms, PayPal ad purchases, US election campiagn
Facebook, Twitter ill-equipped to stop repeat of 2016 US election meddling
FBI, Twitter, Twitter details FBI, Twitter, national security letters, twitter users data, twitter user data, FBI access data, social media data security, data security social media, latest news, techn news
Twitter releases documents on how FBI forced it to reveal users' data
Astronomy, Planetary science, Exoplanetology, Internet culture, Narcissism, Portrait photography, Selfie, Exoplanet, Planet, NASA, Kepler, Search Engines, Google, virtual reality, the 15th anniversary of the launch of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, Oculus
NASA launches two virtual reality apps: Allows users to take selfies in c...
Panic button, Mobiles, Compulsory panic button, Mandatory panic button, Smartphones, Panic button rule, 112, India unified helpline, India one helpline, 911, India dial 100, India emergency number, technology, technology news
Panic button, GPS compulsory in all mobiles: But will it really help with...

Recently, the social media platform increased the maximum reel length to 90 seconds and launched a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram similar to Twitter Blue.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:33 IST
Next Story

Kerala trans couple holds naming ceremony of baby on Women’s Day

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close