‘Meta, metamates, me’: Mark Zuckerberg’s new motto for Meta

Meta Inc (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg wishes for his company’s employees to be known as ‘Metamates’. Zuckerberg outlined the new title in a Facebook post introduced along with a motto for the company which says: “Meta, metamates, me”. Clearly Zuckerberg is sparing no effort to show his commitment to all things ‘meta’.

The Meta boss outlined six of the company’s updated values which includes moving fast, focusing on long-term impact, building awesome things, living in the future and being direct and respecting your colleagues. The last value is “Meta, Metamates, Me”, this could be a reference to the Navy phrase “Ship, shipmate, self.”

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and for each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other. At the end of the day, values aren’t what you write on a website but what we hold each other accountable for every day. I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we start working on this next chapter for our company,” Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page.

Read more | Facebook, Instagram handles of Chinar Corps blocked since January 28

According to Zuckerberg, after Facebook rebranded itself to ‘Meta’, a lot has changed. Now, the company is a distributed global metaverse community which “has a wide reaching impact.” Of couese, the metaverse does not yet exist, at least not the kind that Zuckerberg is pitching.

The Meta CEO also said that the term Metamates was given by the famous American author and cognitive scientist Douglas Hoftstadter after a Meta employee cold emailed him for ideas post Facebook’s rebranding as Meta.

Meanwhile, it seems that Meta’s problems in implementing metaverse are still growing. Recently, complaints emerged in news reports where a woman alleged that she was “verbally and sexually harassed” in metaverse with allegations of ‘gangrape’ as well. Immediately, Meta unveiled a ‘personal boundary’ feature for its Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues virtual reality (VR) systems that will prevent avatars in the metaverse from coming within a set distance of each other.

In other news, Meta on Tuesday confirmed that it is changing the name of Facebook’s ‘News Feed’ to ‘Feed’ saying that new name “reflects the diverse content people see on their Feeds.”