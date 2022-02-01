scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

Meta adds 3D avatars for Instagram, new options for Facebook, Messenger

Meta is bringing new 3D avatars to Instagram stories and DMs as part of its Metaverse push: Here is all you need to know about the new addition.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 1, 2022 9:37:51 am
Instagram, Instagram 3D avatarsInstagram's new 3D avatars is limited to select regions for now. (Image Source: Meta)

Instagram is getting new 3D avatars in its Stories feature and Direct Messages (DMs). This will allow users in select regions to appear as their virtual selves in stickers feed posts, and even profile pictures.

The avatars will include facial shapes that can now be adjusted to make them more authentic. They will also include various implants, hearing aids, and wheelchairs to be more inclusive of users with disabilities.

“Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we’ve continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe,” Aigerim Shorman, Meta’s General Manager for avatars and identity, wrote in a new blog post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The avatars are currently available to users residing in the United States, Canada and Mexico. There is no word on availability in other regions including India yet.

Also Read |Facebook’s cryptocurrency venture to wind down and sell tech assets: Report

Meta brings new avatar options to Facebook, Messenger

Parent company Meta (Previously Facebook) is also rolling out updated avatars on Facebook and Messenger. Any changes made to avatars on Facebook and Messenger will also reflect in Instagram avatars, although users can keep different avatars if they like.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“We’re updating Meta avatars with a lot more expressions, faces and skin tones, as well as wheelchairs and hearing aids,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“We’re starting to experiment with digital clothing too. You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon,” Zuckerberg added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement