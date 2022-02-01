Meta adds 3D avatars for Instagram, new options for Facebook, Messenger

Instagram is getting new 3D avatars in its Stories feature and Direct Messages (DMs). This will allow users in select regions to appear as their virtual selves in stickers feed posts, and even profile pictures.

The avatars will include facial shapes that can now be adjusted to make them more authentic. They will also include various implants, hearing aids, and wheelchairs to be more inclusive of users with disabilities.

“Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we’ve continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe,” Aigerim Shorman, Meta’s General Manager for avatars and identity, wrote in a new blog post.

The avatars are currently available to users residing in the United States, Canada and Mexico. There is no word on availability in other regions including India yet.

Meta brings new avatar options to Facebook, Messenger

Parent company Meta (Previously Facebook) is also rolling out updated avatars on Facebook and Messenger. Any changes made to avatars on Facebook and Messenger will also reflect in Instagram avatars, although users can keep different avatars if they like.

“We’re updating Meta avatars with a lot more expressions, faces and skin tones, as well as wheelchairs and hearing aids,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“We’re starting to experiment with digital clothing too. You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon,” Zuckerberg added.