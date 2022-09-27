scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Meta’s new feature allows users to switch between Facebook and Instagram profiles

Facebook and Instagram users will soon be able to switch between different profiles from a single window.

Facebook Instagram new featuresMeta is making it easy to switch between profiles. (Image Source: Facebook)

Meta recently announced in a blog post that they are adding new features that will make it easy for Facebook and Instagram users to access and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles. Starting with profile switching, it looks like people will be able to quickly switch between their Instagram and Facebook account profiles if they add them to the same Accounts Center. Users will be able to see both their Instagram and Facebook profiles in one place.

One can also manage which profiles appear in the profile switching pane and control which accounts will be able to log in to each other. The aforementioned features will soon be available on Android, iOS and the web.

Also Read |Meta’s latest Community Chats feature might take on Discord

Apart from being able to switch between profiles, Meta has redesigned the login and sign-up page for both platforms. Users will also be able to create an Instagram or Facebook account and use it to sign up for the other platform.

Users will get a notification when a new account is created using the existing account or when a new account is added to the Accounts Center.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Those having both Instagram and Facebook accounts will soon be able to use login information from one app to log in to the other. The only requirement is that both accounts should be tied to the same Accounts Center. But if you have two-factor authentication on your Facebook account, then you will not be able to log in to the account using Instagram login information. These features will be soon available on iOS and Android.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:25:46 am
Next Story

Why millets are better than rice, wheat or your breakfast cereal for diabetes, heart and weight loss

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement