Meta’s new feature allows users to switch between Facebook and Instagram profiles

Meta recently announced in a blog post that they are adding new features that will make it easy for Facebook and Instagram users to access and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles. Starting with profile switching, it looks like people will be able to quickly switch between their Instagram and Facebook account profiles if they add them to the same Accounts Center. Users will be able to see both their Instagram and Facebook profiles in one place.

One can also manage which profiles appear in the profile switching pane and control which accounts will be able to log in to each other. The aforementioned features will soon be available on Android, iOS and the web.

Apart from being able to switch between profiles, Meta has redesigned the login and sign-up page for both platforms. Users will also be able to create an Instagram or Facebook account and use it to sign up for the other platform.

Users will get a notification when a new account is created using the existing account or when a new account is added to the Accounts Center.

Those having both Instagram and Facebook accounts will soon be able to use login information from one app to log in to the other. The only requirement is that both accounts should be tied to the same Accounts Center. But if you have two-factor authentication on your Facebook account, then you will not be able to log in to the account using Instagram login information. These features will be soon available on iOS and Android.