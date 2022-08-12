scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Meta’s chatbot says Zuckerberg’s business practices are ‘not always ethical’

Meta's latest chatbot has some interesting comments about founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg including whether he could go to prison and whether he should get a new haircut.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 4:36:09 pm
mark zuckerberg, mark zuckerberg chatbot, facebook chatbot, blenderbot,The chatbot can reportedly speak against the Meta CEO if you ask the right questions. (Image Source: Reuters)

Meta (formerly Facebook) recently released its new chatbot dubbed BlenderBot 3 to the public. The purpose of the release is to use help from users to contribute to the tool’s conversational research. This basically refers to training the chatbot to better understand and respond to conversation.

While Meta had acknowledged that responses by the bot may sometimes be inappropriate, rude or untrue, and that the bot shouldn’t be relied on for factual information, it seems its latest creation has some interesting things to say about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Also Read |Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

As seen in a new tweet by Twitter user Max Woolf (@minimaxir), the chatbot can be seen saying Zuckerberg’s business practices are not always ethical, a conclusion it probably came to through a string of online materials that question the tech giant’s practices around data privacy.

It doesn’t end there. The chatbot goes on to make a comment on Zuckerberg’s dressing style as well. “It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes,” the bot can be seen saying.

A report by Uproxx also suggests you can get the chatbot to say a lot more about Zuckerberg if you ask the right questions. When asked about Zuckerberg’s haircut, the bot replies with “Is that the one with the short straight bangs? It looks okay on him. Maybe he should try a Caesar cut.”

Also Read |Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India: Report

Meanwhile, asking the bot if the Meta CEO may go to prison also gets an interesting response as the bot suggests that may be possible. Asking it if Zuckerberg is a good CEO leads the bot to quickly change the topic.

If you are based in the US, you can check out the BlenderBot 3 chatbot yourself and ask it whatever you like, about Mark or anything else. The chatbot is unfortunately, not available in India as of now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:36:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Day Shift review

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement