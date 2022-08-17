scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Meta brings new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook

Meta introduced several new Reels features including the 'Add Yours' sticker for Reels on both Facebook and Instagram.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 11:44:20 am
Meta new Reels featuresMeta has added a new Add Yours sticker for Reels on Facebook and Instagram. (Image source: Reuters)

Meta has announced that they will be bringing in new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook. Here’s a quick look at the set of features Meta recently added. This includes the ability to add stickers to Reels on both platforms and the ‘Stars’ feature on Instagram.

Add Yours Sticker

Meta has added a new ‘Add Yours’ sticker for Reels on both platforms. The feature was quite popular on Stories and will now allows users to reply to other people’s Reels. It looks like Meta wants to increase the number of reels people create, which will result in more engagement.

Stars on Instagram

For those who want to support their favourite creators, Meta has introduced a new feature called Stars. Previously available for Reels shared on Facebook, it is now available for all qualifying creators. The company also noted that they have included new mobile options for those looking to get started with Stars and track their earnings.

Also Read |Facebook does something right for a change

Post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Another useful feature the company has introduced is the ability to post Reels uploaded on Instagram to Facebook. This will surely make it easy for content creators to increase their user base since they will be able to engage users on both platforms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Also Read |Facebook, Instagram inject ‘tracking code’ in in-app browser to monitor usage

Create Reels from Facebook Stories

It looks like Meta wants Facebook to be full of Reels as well. The company has launched a new tool that automatically creates Reels on Facebook from existing Stories.

Facebook Reels Remix and insights

Meta has introduced a new feature called Reels Remix that lets users show their own clip following the original reel. Also, Facebook Reels will be added to the Creator Studio, with the company’s new analytics designed to help artists track their reach, average watch time and minutes viewed.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:44:20 am

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion
Tech Review

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement