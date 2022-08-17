Meta brings new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook

Meta has announced that they will be bringing in new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook. Here’s a quick look at the set of features Meta recently added. This includes the ability to add stickers to Reels on both platforms and the ‘Stars’ feature on Instagram.

Add Yours Sticker

Meta has added a new ‘Add Yours’ sticker for Reels on both platforms. The feature was quite popular on Stories and will now allows users to reply to other people’s Reels. It looks like Meta wants to increase the number of reels people create, which will result in more engagement.

Stars on Instagram

For those who want to support their favourite creators, Meta has introduced a new feature called Stars. Previously available for Reels shared on Facebook, it is now available for all qualifying creators. The company also noted that they have included new mobile options for those looking to get started with Stars and track their earnings.

Post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Another useful feature the company has introduced is the ability to post Reels uploaded on Instagram to Facebook. This will surely make it easy for content creators to increase their user base since they will be able to engage users on both platforms.

Create Reels from Facebook Stories

It looks like Meta wants Facebook to be full of Reels as well. The company has launched a new tool that automatically creates Reels on Facebook from existing Stories.

Facebook Reels Remix and insights

Meta has introduced a new feature called Reels Remix that lets users show their own clip following the original reel. Also, Facebook Reels will be added to the Creator Studio, with the company’s new analytics designed to help artists track their reach, average watch time and minutes viewed.