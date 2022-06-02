Meta adds a dedicated ‘calls’ tab to Messenger

If you use Facebook Messenger for calls, you will start seeing an update to the app over the next few weeks. The social media company is rolling out a dedicated ‘calls’ tab on Android and iOS. Those who use Facebook Messenger for calling will find the new call button a convenient option.

The new tab will be located between the Chats and Peoples tab on the lower bar on the app’s screen. Previously, users had to open up a separate thread in order to call a friend or a family member. Although not a big change, the new ‘calls’ tab will make Facebook Messenger closer to WhatsApp.

During the pandemic, Facebook Messenger has become one of the most popular apps for video calling. The decision to add calling on the Messenger app’s home screen is due to the rise in audio and video calls. According to Meta, audio and video calling on Messenger has increased by 4o per cent since early 2020. Messenger users worldwide conduct more than 300 million audio and video calls on a daily basis.

Earlier this year, Meta started rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger. Support for end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) group chats and calls was first in August last year. While WhatsApp default encrypts all messages, Meta’s two other apps — Messenger and Instagram do not. But Meta does have plans to enable default end-to-end encryption in 2023. Messenger is one of the most popular cross-platform services, with over 1.3 billion users worldwide.

In other news, Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company Meta, has announced that she is leaving the company after 14 years. Her departure comes at a time when Meta (formerly known as Facebook) faces a slowdown in advertising sales and intense competition from TikTok