Mark Zuckerberg issues apology after millions of users faced hours of disruption

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology via its social media account after millions of users faced more than 5 hours of disruption in accessing Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook. While regretting the disruption, Zuckerberg also announced on Facebook that the social media platforms are now working fine.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” Zuckerberg said.

In a separate blog post, Facebook officially revealed that the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. The company asserted that this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems that Facebook uses in its day-to-day operations, which complicated its attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” Facebook explains. “We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”

Earlier today, WhatsApp also apologised on Twitter and confirmed that the service will gradually return online.

“Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share,” WhatsApp said on Twitter.